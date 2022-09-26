Crane Extracted From Leaning Against OKC Building


Monday, September 26th 2022, 9:50 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews were able to remove the crane that tipped over onto a building which will be the future home of News 9.

The 60-ton crane tipped over Saturday while removing an electronic billboard from the building's side. Crews are currently working to remove the billboard as well.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said only one person had a minor injury from the crash.

Work is scheduled to be finished at around 2 p.m. Monday.
