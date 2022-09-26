Three Arrested After Video Shows Trio Beating Elderly Man

By: News 9

A video led to the arrests of three people accused of beating an elderly man in a Northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said at one point, the attackers threw the man to the floor and kicked him in the face.

Police released the security surveillance over a week ago and say the Crime Stoppers tips started rolling in.

Police also said the victim is recovering from surgery to repair a broken hip.