By: News 9

UCO Bronchos Knock Off No. 2 NW Missouri State

The UCO Bronchos took down the second-ranked team in Division II college football.

The 23-14 win against Northwest Missouri State puts UCO at an even 2-2 record for the season.

the Bronchos will play Lincoln University at 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 in Jefferson City, Missouri.