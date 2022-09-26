By: News 9

Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 25, 2022

So far, our viewers have raised over $5,000 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services.

The evening team finished with the lead, which means they'll be the ones puckering up to smooch that swine.

Our most recent count tallies the amount raised for Sunbeam as $5,397.



