D.C. Approves Office Of Migrant Services

By: News 9

Almost 10,000 migrants have arrived in Washington D.C. over the past five months, with many needing food, baby formula and housing.

Recently, the city council passed legislation to create the Office of Migrant Services, allowing for $10 million in contingency funds to provide asylum seekers with temporary housing, healthcare and other necessities.

However, some workers said the office will fail in the long run, as city councilmembers expressed concerns about taking resources from D.C.'s homeless residents.

The council said it will be back next month to work on long-term solutions.