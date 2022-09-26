OHP Responds To Fatality Crash Near Hinton


Monday, September 26th 2022, 3:44 am

By: News 9


HINTON, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly wreck at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday night northeast of Hinton.

One person involved, a 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle involved, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OHP is currently investigating what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 26th, 2022

August 1st, 2022

July 25th, 2022

July 15th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 26th, 2022

September 26th, 2022

September 26th, 2022

September 26th, 2022