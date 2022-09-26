OHP Responds To Fatality Crash Near Hinton

Monday, September 26th 2022, 3:44 am
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly wreck at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday night northeast of Hinton.
One person involved, a 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle involved, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OHP is currently investigating what caused the crash.
This is a developing story.
