City Of OKC Advises Drivers To Avoid Sheridan, Robinson Monday Morning

The City of OKC said downtown drivers should avoid the Sheridan and Robinson intersection Monday morning as crews work to remove a crane that crashed into a building on Saturday.

The city said detour signs are placed to direct traffic to Hudson, with more signs at Hudson and Sheridan.

More detour signs will be placed at Hudson and Dean A McGee.

A timeline for the closure was not give by the city.

