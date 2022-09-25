By: News 9

The Beach Boys Honor Oklahoma Co. Deputy Mark Johns At Concert

The Beach Boys and Dean Torrence from Jan and Dean honored Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy Mark Johns at a concert Saturday night.

Deputy Johns received a standing ovation from the audience.

All band members signed guitars that were raffled off to benefit Deputy Johns and the family of Sgt. Swartz.

John Stamos also thanked Deputy Johns for his service and gave him a bracelet that his wife had made for him.



