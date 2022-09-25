Your Vote Counts: Legislative Sessions

Sunday, September 25th 2022, 9:17 am
News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined by state Rep. Jon Echols and former state Rep. Jason Dunnington to discuss several topics on the agenda for the special session that will happen next week.
They also discussed several other topics affecting Oklahomans, including sales tax on groceries, teacher pay and inflation.
