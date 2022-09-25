By: News 9

Comanche County Couple Accused Of Manslaughter Tracked To Tennessee

A metro bounty hunter tracks down an Oklahoma couple wanted in connection to their daughter's 2019 death.

Henry Clarence Lilly III and his wife Beth Mills-Lilly failed to show up for a court hearing this month on charges of manslaughter.

Metro bail enforcer Tim Stephens said he tracked the couple to Tennessee Friday night.

Investigators said their three-year-old daughter had cancer and died from a 17 pound tumor that went untreated.