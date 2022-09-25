Comanche County Couple Accused Of Manslaughter Tracked To Tennessee

Saturday, September 24th 2022, 10:24 pm
A metro bounty hunter tracks down an Oklahoma couple wanted in connection to their daughter's 2019 death.
Henry Clarence Lilly III and his wife Beth Mills-Lilly failed to show up for a court hearing this month on charges of manslaughter.
Metro bail enforcer Tim Stephens said he tracked the couple to Tennessee Friday night.
Investigators said their three-year-old daughter had cancer and died from a 17 pound tumor that went untreated.
September 24th, 2022
September 26th, 2022
September 26th, 2022
September 26th, 2022
September 26th, 2022
September 26th, 2022
September 26th, 2022
September 26th, 2022