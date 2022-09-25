Comanche County Couple Accused Of Manslaughter Tracked To Tennessee


Saturday, September 24th 2022, 10:24 pm

By: News 9


LAWTON, Okla. -

A metro bounty hunter tracks down an Oklahoma couple wanted in connection to their daughter's 2019 death.

Henry Clarence Lilly III and his wife Beth Mills-Lilly failed to show up for a court hearing this month on charges of manslaughter.

Metro bail enforcer Tim Stephens said he tracked the couple to Tennessee Friday night.

Investigators said their three-year-old daughter had cancer and died from a 17 pound tumor that went untreated.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 24th, 2022

September 26th, 2022

September 26th, 2022

September 26th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 26th, 2022

September 26th, 2022

September 26th, 2022

September 26th, 2022