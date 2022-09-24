Authorities Respond To Crash On I-44 Southbound In NW OKC


Saturday, September 24th 2022, 12:34 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities responded to the scene of a crash Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

All southbound lanes of I-44 near Northwest 39th and Northwest 23rd Street have reopened following the crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP confirmed that a truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said EMSA was on the scene.

The extent of the injuries in the crash are unknown.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 24th, 2022

August 1st, 2022

July 25th, 2022

July 15th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 25th, 2022

September 24th, 2022

September 24th, 2022

September 24th, 2022