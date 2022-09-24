WATCH: Scissortail Park Celebrating Opening Of Lower Park All Weekend Long

Saturday, September 24th 2022, 9:43 am
Scissortail Park’s development on the lower park has completed, and they are celebrating all weekend.
Stacey Aldridge with Scissortail Park joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Saturday to discuss the different celebrations taking place.
