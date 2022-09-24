State Department Of Education Sees Improvement In State Test Scores


The Oklahoma State Department of Education said state testing scores have improved this year compared to last year's.

Officials said that scores improved in all but two categories, 11th grade math and eight grade science. 

However, the areas with the most improvement were 11th grade English, fifth grade science and fourth grade math.
