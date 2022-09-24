Oklahoma Tourism And Recreation Department Offering Free Visits To State Parks


Saturday, September 24th 2022, 8:41 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is offering free visits to state parks Saturday.

They'll be waiving parking fees in celebration of National Public Lands Day. 

The annual celebration takes place on the fourth Saturday of September. 

Oklahoma's 38 state parks currently make up more than 80,000 acres of public land in the state.


