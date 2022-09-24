Edmond Memorial Takes Down Edmond Santa Fe, 28-7

Friday, September 23rd 2022, 8:49 pm
The Edmond Memorial Bulldogs notched a win against cross town rival Edmond Santa Fe 28-7 on Friday night.
The Bulldogs move to 3-2 on the season, the winners of three straight. They face Norman on Sept. 30.
Edmond Santa Fe remains winless on the year. They face Edmond North in another cross town battle on Sept. 30.
