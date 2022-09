Scissortail Park Weekend Schedule

By: News 9

There are a ton of fun events happening this weekend at Scissortail Park!

Check out the list of events below.

Saturday, September 24 | “Play”

6:45AM | OKC Landrunners Group Run LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS STAGE, UPPER PARK 8:00 / 8:45 / 9:30 / 10:15am | CycleBar Spin Classes SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK Registration links coming soon. 9AM – 1PM | Farmers Market UPPER PARK 9 – 10AM | Zumba EVENT PAVILION, UPPER PARK 9-10AM | Ranger Programming "Bird Box Building" NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK 10-10:30AM | Ranger Programming "Nature Story Time & Sing-Along" (in English) NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK 10:30-11AM | Ranger Programming "Nature Story Time & Sing-Along" (en Español) NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK 10AM – 2PM | Kids Zone PRACTICE FIELD, LOWER PARK 10AM-12:30PM | Soccer with OKC FC SOCCER PITCH, LOWER PARK 10-12:30PM | Futsal with Energy FC and Rise Futsal FUTSAL COURT, LOWER PARK 10-1PM | Basketball Clinics with YMCA THUNDER COMMUNITY COURT, LOWER PARK 9:45-10AM| Court Dedication with Greater OK Pickleball Club PICKLEBALL COURTS, LOWER PARK 10AM-3PM | Greater OK Pickleball Club Clinics PICKLEBALL COURTS, LOWER PARK 11AM-1PM | SPARK! Creative Lab Performances THROUGHOUT LOWER PARK 11AM – 2PM | Wellness Resource Fair THE PROMENADE, LOWER PARK 11AM & 2PM | Guided Horticulture Walking Tours SOUTH END OF SKYDANCE BRIDGE, LOWER PARK 1-3PM | Soccer with Energy FC SOCCER PITCH, LOWER PARK 1-2PM | FREE Xcape Fitness Cardio Dance SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK 2:30-3:30PM | Cello and Live Painting with Sam Kahre and Kyle Trudelle SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK 4-5PM | FREE Race Dance Co. Hip Hop Class SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK 4-6PM | Special Olympics of Oklahoma ALL SPORTS COURTS, LOWER PARK 5:30-6:30PM | OKCPS Performing Arts SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK 6:30-10PM | Open Play ALL SPORTS COURTS, LOWER PARK

Sunday, September 25 | Relax

8AM | Morning Yoga with 405 Yoga Studio ADJACENT TO NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK 8AM-3PM |Open Play SOCCER PITCH, LOWER PARK 8AM-3PM |Open Play PICKLEBALL COURT, LOWER PARK 8AM-3PM |Open Play FUTSAL COURT, LOWER PARK 8AM-3PM |Open Play THUNDER COMMUNITY COURT, LOWER PARK 10-11AM | Ranger Programming "Outdoor Preparedness Class" NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK 10-11:30AM | Therapy Dogs hosted by 988 SPORTS PAVILION LAWN, LOWER PARK 11AM-12PM | Soundbath with Britney ADJACENT TO NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK 12 & 3PM | Guided Horticulture Walking Tours SOUTH END OF SKYDANCE BRIDGE, LOWER PARK 1-2PM | Ranger Programming "Plant Education & Scavenger Hunt" NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK 1-2PM | Tai Chi Class with Sandy SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK 2-6PM | Stickball Demonstrations with First American Museum PRACTICE FIELD, LOWER PARK 2-2:30PM | Ranger Programming "Become a Junior Park Ranger" (in English) NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK 2:30-3PM | Ranger Programming "Become a Junior Park Ranger" (en Español) NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK 5-10PM |Open Play SOCCER PITCH, LOWER PARK 5-10PM |Open Play PICKLEBALL COURT, LOWER PARK 5-10PM |Open Play FUTSAL COURT, LOWER PARK 5-10PM |Open Play THUNDER COMMUNITY COURT, LOWER PARK 6PM | Sunset Yoga WITH 405 Yoga Studio NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK 6-9PM | Color of Art SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK

Food Trucks, Spokies Bike Rentals and Walking Tours ALL WEEKEND Events can also be found at scissortailpark.org/lowerparkopening