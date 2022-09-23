OCPD Identifies Suspect, Officer In SW OKC Shooting


Friday, September 23rd 2022, 6:57 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police have identified the officer and suspect involved in a shooting that happened in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officers said they responded to a 911 call at around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in regards to a domestic stabbing at a home near the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street.

The stabbing victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers learned the suspect, Christopher Brittian, 43, fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police said around 20 minutes after the stabbing call, Sgt. Julian Barrie with the Oklahoma City Police Department noticed Brittian driving erratically through a parking lot near Southwest 104th Street and South Western Avenue.

Barrie conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle where he realized Brittian was the suspect from the stabbing, police said.

Brittian exited the vehicle and advanced toward Barrie while wielding a knife over his head, according to police.

Officers said Barrie gave several commands to stop and drop the knife before Brittian refused and was shot.

Brittian was transported to a nearby hospital and will be booked on assault complaints, according to police.

Sgt. Barrie was placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is a developing story.
