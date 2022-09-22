3 Juveniles Arrested, Accused Of Wearing Clown Disguises To Rob Dispensaries

By: News 9

A unique disguise did not stop a teenager and his two friends from getting caught after they allegedly robbed multiple dispensaries in the Oklahoma City metro.

Police said the first robbery happened near South May Avenue and Southwest Grand Boulevard.

"A suspect had come into store wearing a very distinct mask and face covering," Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Dillon Quirk said.

About an hour and a half later, the group allegedly robbed a dispensary near Northwest 39th Street and North Western Avenue.

Police found the suspects nearby and arrested the juveniles on robbery complaints.



