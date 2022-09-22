By: News 9

Civil Lawsuit Dropped Against Former OCPD Officer Convicted Of Rape

-

A civil lawsuit against a former Oklahoma City police officer has been dropped.

Daniel Holtzclaw was convicted in 2015 of raping women while on duty.

The seven women attached to the suit filed a joint stipulation of dismissal in the U.S. District Court.

The women also said they would never file the same claims against Holtzclaw again.

Holtzclaw was convicted of multiple counts of rape, sexual battery and forcible oral sodomy.



