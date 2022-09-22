School Shooting Threats Prompt Increased Security Nationwide


Thursday, September 22nd 2022, 9:21 am

By: News 9


School districts across the nation are dealing with disruptions from false reports of school threats.

The false reports are known as "swatting," because they are meant to bring in SWAT teams or other heavily armed police units.

Police nationwide are now warning of serious consequences for hoax school threats.
