School Shooting Threats Prompt Increased Security Nationwide

September 22nd 2022
School districts across the nation are dealing with disruptions from false reports of school threats.
The false reports are known as "swatting," because they are meant to bring in SWAT teams or other heavily armed police units.
Police nationwide are now warning of serious consequences for hoax school threats.
