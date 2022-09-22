Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rate For Fifth Time In 2022

Thursday, September 22nd 2022, 8:33 am
Chairman Jerome Powell and the board of the Federal Reserve raised a key rate three quarters of a percentage point, the fifth hike this year.
This means things like carrying a balance on a credit card or buying a house will become more expensive for Americans.
The move comes as prices for essentials such as gas and groceries remain high.
