OSDE: 300 Counselors, Mental Health Professionals In Schools

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Department of Education said more than 300 counselors and other mental health professionals are now in Oklahoma schools this year.

As part of the state's new School Counselor Corps, staff working in 176 districts statewide are working to help kids grapple with mental health issues following two years of pandemic-impacted learning.

The $35 million program is paid for as part of one of the first COVID-19 relief bills passed back in 2020, and is expected to last three years.




