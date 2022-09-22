Stabbing Suspect Injured In OKC Police Shooting Wednesday Night

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City Police responded to a stabbing Wednesday night when officers said the suspect they were pursuing pulled out a weapon.

Police said they were on the scene of a stabbing near Southeast 89th Street and South Bryant Avenue when they received another call that their suspect was now across the city near Southwest 104th Street and South Western Avenue.

OCPD then said officers tried to pull over the suspect who, when stopped, pulled out a weapon. The officer on scene fired a shot at the suspect, wounding him. The suspect is now in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OCPD Sgt. Dillon Quirk said the suspect in this shooting is the same suspect involved in the southeast OKC stabbing.