Horse Show For Riders With Disabilities Debuts At Oklahoma State Fair

By: Chris Yu

It was a chance for people with disabilities to showcase their skills. On Wednesday, it made its debut at the Oklahoma State Fair.

The Equine Empowerment Horse Show took place at the Performance Arena on the fairgrounds, featuring 30 people from ages 8 to 48 competing in various classes based on their disabilities and skills. Those who could ride on their own - as well as those who needed people walking alongside them for support - competed in trail, showmanship, western-riding and English-riding classes.

The competitors hailed from all over Oklahoma, with some coming from as far as Flower Mound, Texas. They were awarded ribbons based on the judges' scores.

This was the first time such an event was held at the fair.

"This show opens up the inclusion of all at the Oklahoma State Fair, and the Oklahoma State Fair is the pride of Oklahoma," said Jessica Harrod, volunteer organizer for the event.

One of the riders was 9-year-old Savannah Smith, of Yukon, who competed in the trail and western-riding classes.

"I love riding! It's one of my first times competing," she said.

Smith earned a fourth-place ribbon for her performance on the trail.

"I'm so glad I got fourth place," Smith exclaimed. "My reaction - I was like, 'Oh, holy cow! I can't believe! Woooo!"

Harrod hopes the event can return to the fair in the future.

"It's just pure joy to watch them get to go out there and compete," said Harrod. "And whether they get first place or sixth place, they're ecstatic with the work that they have done and the joy that they have inside that arena."



