Sassy Mama: BLT Bites

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for BLT bites.
Ingredients
Slices of fresh white bread, cut into circle
Bacon jam
Fresh butter lettuce
Roma tomato, sliced
Mayonnaise
Salt & pepper
Directions
Use a round cookie cutter or the rim of a drinking glass to cut the bread into circles. ***Save the leftover bread in a Ziploc bag to use for bread pudding or holiday stuffing!”***
Add a smear of mayonnaise to the bread, a piece of lettuce and a slice of tomato. Sprinkle with salt and freshly cracked pepper.
Add a 1/2 teaspoon of bacon jam to the top of tomato. Repeat as needed.
Serve on a chilled plate! Perfect for bridal showers, luncheon and tailgates!
