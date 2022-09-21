Sassy Mama: BLT Bites

By: News 9

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for BLT bites.





Ingredients

Slices of fresh white bread, cut into circle

Bacon jam

Fresh butter lettuce

Roma tomato, sliced

Mayonnaise

Salt & pepper





Directions

Use a round cookie cutter or the rim of a drinking glass to cut the bread into circles. ***Save the leftover bread in a Ziploc bag to use for bread pudding or holiday stuffing!”***

Add a smear of mayonnaise to the bread, a piece of lettuce and a slice of tomato. Sprinkle with salt and freshly cracked pepper.

Add a 1/2 teaspoon of bacon jam to the top of tomato. Repeat as needed.

Serve on a chilled plate! Perfect for bridal showers, luncheon and tailgates!