Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody

By: News 9

Person Barricades Themselves Inside Home In Purcell

UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody.

The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative.

Below is the original story.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a person barricaded themselves in a home Wednesday afternoon.

The home is located near the intersection of 250th Street and End Of Trail Road in Purcell.

Authorities said the subject did not appear in court Wednesday. As a result, they have decided to serve a warrant at the residence.

This is a developing story.



