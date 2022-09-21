Authorities Searching For 2 Escaped Inmates From Kiowa County Jail

By: News 9

-

Authorities are searching for two inmates that escaped from the Kiowa County Jail.

Police said that they believe both inmates left the jail at around 12 a.m. Wednesday.

The inmates have been identified as Devon Ray McDonald, 20, and Sean Christopher Traywick, 26, according to police.

Law enforcement said they do not have a direction of travel or a vehicle description at this time.

Police said McDonald was convicted on charges of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traywick was convicted on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle, police said.

Police ask that anyone that sees the individuals contact central dispatch at 580-726-2424, local law enforcement or 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.