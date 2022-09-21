EMSA Extends 4th Medical Heat Alert For 2022

By: News 9

EMSA has extended the fourth Medical Heat Alert for 2022 after medics responded to six suspected heat-related illness calls Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

EMSA said most of the calls happened after 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, and they encourage all residents to be prepared for the heat and stay hydrated.

EMSA also encourages fairgoers heading to the state fair to make appropriate preparations before arriving.

The alert will remain in effect through at least Thursday for the Oklahoma City area, according to EMSA.



