EMSA Extends 4th Medical Heat Alert For 2022


Wednesday, September 21st 2022, 8:49 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

EMSA has extended the fourth Medical Heat Alert for 2022 after medics responded to six suspected heat-related illness calls Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

EMSA said most of the calls happened after 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, and they encourage all residents to be prepared for the heat and stay hydrated. 

EMSA also encourages fairgoers heading to the state fair to make appropriate preparations before arriving.

The alert will remain in effect through at least Thursday for the Oklahoma City area, according to EMSA.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 21st, 2022

August 1st, 2022

July 25th, 2022

July 15th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022