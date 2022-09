By: News 9

Thousands Of Oklahomans To Benefit From Student Loan Forgiveness

The U.S. Department of Education said hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans will benefit from President Biden's multi-billion dollar student loan forgiveness plan.

The department said more than 450,000 borrowers will be eligible for up to $10,000 in relief, 320,000 Pell Grant recipients in Oklahoma are eligible for up to $20,000.

