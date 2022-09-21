Temps In The 90s Today, Followed By A Cold Front Moving In Tonight


Wednesday, September 21st 2022, 6:05 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Another scorcher today! We will be in the 90s by noon with upper 90s this afternoon.

Temps and winds throughout the day.

Look for highs closing in on records this afternoon. There is a chance for thunderstorms in the panhandle today. Tonight a few showers possible along and north of Hwy 412.

Highs across the state.

The cold front pushes into the OKC Metro around midnight tonight. Tomorrow highs will be in the 70s and 80s with much lower humidity, however, southern OK will still cook with highs in the upper 90s.Temps and winds tomorrow afternoon.

Friday morning will bring a real fall feel! Lows will be in the 40s and 50s, but we will return to the 90s Friday afternoon. 

Friday morning lows.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 21st, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

Top Headlines

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022