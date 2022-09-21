Temps In The 90s Today, Followed By A Cold Front Moving In Tonight

-

Another scorcher today! We will be in the 90s by noon with upper 90s this afternoon.

Look for highs closing in on records this afternoon. There is a chance for thunderstorms in the panhandle today. Tonight a few showers possible along and north of Hwy 412.

The cold front pushes into the OKC Metro around midnight tonight. Tomorrow highs will be in the 70s and 80s with much lower humidity, however, southern OK will still cook with highs in the upper 90s.

Friday morning will bring a real fall feel! Lows will be in the 40s and 50s, but we will return to the 90s Friday afternoon.