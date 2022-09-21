Kiss The Pig Standings As Of Sept. 21, 2022

Wednesday, September 21st 2022, 5:09 am
So far our viewers have raised just over $2,500 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services.
Right now, our evening team is just barely in the lead with a total of $1,461! The morning team is currently sitting at just over $1,100.
Stop by our booth near Gate 1 at the Oklahoma State Fair for a chance to meet the News 9 team and donate to see your favorite newscasters Kiss The Pig.
