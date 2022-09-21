OCPD Responds To Hit-And Run In NW OKC


Wednesday, September 21st 2022, 3:03 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police responded to a hit-and-run after 10 p.m. Tuesday night near Northwest 25th Street and North Independence Avenue.

OCPD said the victim was walking in the road and was hit, but also said they don’t have a vehicle description other than it was a silver car.

OCPD said it was difficult to obtain further information.

The victim was transported to OU with minor injuries.
