By: News 9

Athlete Of The Week: Hayden Calvert

Our Athlete of the Week goes to Guthrie quarterback Hayden Calvert.

The junior was instrumental in the Bluejays 24-20 win last Friday night at Tuttle.

Calvert scored on the ground and threw the eventual game winning touchdown with a minute to play.

Guthrie is now 4-0 on the season.