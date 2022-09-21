'Terrified': Putnam City North High School Parent Concerned Of Fights Among Students

-

A parent said they are "terrified" to send his son to high school after a fight at Putnam City North left him with a bloody nose, mouth, and bruises on his head.

"This school is totally out of control," said the parent, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. "The fights here are excessive."

The parent's son was involved in a fight at PCN High School last week. There has been an uptick in fights inside the school in the last year, they said. "You have the police presence, but I don't know what's going on. They're not handling it correctly."

Jeff Bardach, the chief communications officer for Putnam City Schools, sent a statement to News 9:

Administrators, faculty and staff throughout our District are constantly working to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff. We work to prevent any fights from happening in school and break them up as quickly as possible if they do happen. It’s unfortunate that videos end up circulating on social media as that can glorify violent acts in school.

This is also an opportunity for our families to talk to their students and help reinforce positive ways to use social media and not participate in pages that glorify these actions.



