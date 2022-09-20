OKC Area Men Honored For Courage While Fighting Injuries & Illnesses

By: Chris Yu

Three men who overcame serious injuries and illnesses received awards on Tuesday in honor of their determination and strength.

INTEGRIS Health Cancer Institute hosted a luncheon to present the Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Courage Award to Jeremy Hoffman, Michael Calloway and Chad Breske.

Hoffman, who could not be at the luncheon because of plans he had already made, suffers from a rare form of muscular dystrophy. On top of that, the 49-year-old Edmond man got COVID-19 in November 2020. Hoffman said he lost all mobility and doctors were unsure if he would survive. But he overcame the disease and spent five weeks at Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation.

Calloway, of Norman, nearly lost his life to a devastating bout with COVID-19 in November 2021. He then suffered a stroke, which affected his ability to comprehend and communicate, as well as his memory. But with the support of his wife, Lillie, who is his middle school sweetheart, Calloway underwent rehabilitation to regain his strength.

Breske is a former lineman who was shocked while on the job in June of 2021. The accident caused him to lose both arms, two ribs, an ear and part of his skull, according to INTERGRIS Health. Despite his injuries, the Choctaw native said he pushed through thanks to the support of his wife, three children and the rest of his family. His athletic background also helped.

"Growing up in sports, wrestling, I've always had to keep pushing on and pushing on and just to get better," said Breske. "And I think that's a lot of where my mental strength is."

Breske said he doesn't remember anything from the day of the accident. His focus now is on the days ahead.

"Hopefully maybe find me some kind of job that I can do, cause I'm not a person that likes to just sit at home," said Breske.

While accepting the Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Courage Award Tuesday , Breske said, "This is just surreal."

"Anybody like me and y'all need help, just, you know, give me a call," he offered. "I'll do what I can cause I've been there. I'm here now."

Breske, who went through weeks of rehabilitation at INTEGRIS Health, hopes to receive his other prosthetic arm next month.



