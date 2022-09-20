News 9 Helps Sunbeam Family Services Build 'Brighter Futures'

Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 6:15 pm
As of Tuesday afternoon, News 9 has raised more than $2,000 at the Oklahoma State Fair for Sunbeam Family Services thanks to your help.
From now until the fair is over, we're making a big push for our Building Brighter Futures fundraiser.
News 9's Amanda Taylor had more on the fundraiser from the OKC Fairgrounds.
