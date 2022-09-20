Oklahoma City Police Identifies 2 Victims In Separate Homicides

Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 4:28 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Police Department released information on two victims of separate homicides Monday morning.

Authorities responded to the first scene for a welfare check just before 8:45 a.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 23rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

When officers arrived, officials said they found 53-year-old Jason Toland in the apartment with injuries consistent with a homicide.

Police were called for a separate welfare check just before 10 a.m. at another apartment complex near Southeast 59th Street and South Sunnylane Road.

An employee who worked at the complex called 911 after they found a person who appeared to be dead inside a vacant apartment.

Officers confirmed the second victim's death. They later identified the victim as 26-year-old Dwayne Mack.

Police are still investigating the causes of both killings. They have no suspects are in custody regarding either homicide.



