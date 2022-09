Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 9:33 am

By: News 9

Down Syndrome Awareness Festival, 5-K On Saturday

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma is raising awareness with a festival and 5-K.

The 2022 Down Syndrome Festival & 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

