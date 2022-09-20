HIV At-Home Test Kits Available For All Oklahoma Residents

Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 8:19 am

By: Natalie Cruz

Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Services at the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) are offering free at-home HIV test kits for all Oklahomans.

In 2019, the Trump administration began the Ending the HIV Epidemic Program in the U.S. (EHE), with the goal to reduce new HIV infections by 90% by 2030.

Data provided by the OSDH showed Oklahoma as one of the top-ten states in the nation when it comes to rural cases of HIV.

William Andrews, public information officer from OSDH, said to stop the spread of HIV, the infection must be caught early on.

“Oklahoma is home to several rural towns and many people do not have access to health care services," Andrews said. "These test kits can have a great impact on people who test positive."



