Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 7:19 am

By: News 9

An Oklahoma man and long-time archer is now one of the top archers in the world.

Shiloh Butts, from Sulphur, represented Team USA and took home 3rd place at the World Long Bow Championships in Italy.

"You're representing the USA," Butts said. "But also not only that, it is the people you know personally that helped me for years and years throughout my archery career."

Butts said he hopes to compete again next year.