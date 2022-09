Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 7:16 am

By: News 9

There is a special promotion Tuesday at the Oklahoma State Fair.

Outside gate admission, carnival rides and Sky Eye Wheel tickets are all just $2.

Gates open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and rides open at 1 p.m.

If you come out to the Oklahoma State Fair, News 9 would love to meet you! Come see us at our booth inside Gate 1.