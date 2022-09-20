News 9 Raising Money For Sunbeam At Oklahoma State Fair

Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 5:05 am

By: News 9

From now through the end of the fair, we need your help to raise $100,000 for Sunbeam Family Services' new Edwards Early Education Center.

The money will pay for two mental health playrooms and three classroom kits. With that, Sunbeam will be able to help 100 more children and provide wrap-around support for their parents.

Every dollar given will not only help support Sunbeam, but will also cast your vote for either the AM or PM teams. Whichever team loses will have to kiss a pig as punishment.

You can also donate by texting the word "GIVE" to 79640, or on the web here.



