Links Mentioned On Sept. 20, 2022

State Health Department Providing Free, At-Home HIV Test Kits

According to William Andrews Spokesperson for the Oklahoma state department of health, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states with the highest rate of rural burden HIV infections.

To order a free test kit, click here.

Second Edition Of ‘Merry Marketplace’ Searches For Vendors In Edmond

The summer-like temperatures make it hard to believe that fall is almost here. When fall arrives, Christmas will be right around the corner.

The Merry Marketplace, a vendor shopping event, is returning to Edmond in November and December. Event organizers said they are searching for vendors to spread holiday cheer.

If you would like to be a Merry Marketplace vendor, click here. The deadline is Oct. 14.