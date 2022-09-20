Monday, September 19th 2022, 8:53 pm

Edmond Man Asked Police To Kill Him During Standoff

Edmond police officers used non-lethal force to take down a man holding his child and the child's mother hostage on Sunday.

In a call to 911 Christopher Edwards told dispatchers he did not want to live.

In his phone call to 911 Christopher Edwards made his desperation clear and threatened to kill his son and his son's mother.

Edwards claimed to be armed to the hilt.

Once police arrived, Edwards went to his apartment window and begged officers to shoot before he harmed anyone.

Police were waiting when Edwards suddenly exited his apartment and was armed with a knife.

Police rushed the apartment.

Police found mother and child unharmed inside locked bathroom.

Once in custody, police bodycam video showed Edwards became even more upset once he realized he was shot with a nonlethal round.

Edwards is now jailed on several complaints including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone who's having a mental health crisis can call the 988 helpline for resources.

It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.



