Elderly Assault Victim Allegedly Waits 2 Hours For EMSA, Attack Caught On Camera

Monday, September 19th 2022, 7:37 pm

An elderly assault victim was allegedly left on the floor waiting for EMSA paramedics for two hours last month.

Oklahoma City police are investigating the case and searching for the three suspects who were caught on security cameras. They were seen punching and kicking the man in the face.

Related: Oklahoma City Police Investigate Beating Caught On Camera

The assault was caught on cameras inside the Jeltz Senior Center near Northeast 12th Street and Lottie Avenue in a common area where residents pick up their mail.

Two woman and a man are wanted in connection to the brutal attack.

“We’re asking for the public’s help identifying these suspects,” Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Dillon Quirk said. “Help get them off the streets.”

The 68-year-old victim told police he saw a bag in the common area of his northeast Oklahoma City apartments. He looked inside but said he left it alone. As the victim was walking away, he was confronted by three people.

“He indicated there was no knowledge of who they were,” said Quirk.

However, the suspects could be clearly seen on camera. The confrontation turned violent as the suspects punched the victim, police said, unprovoked.

“At one point, thrown to the floor, kicked him in the face, so a pretty brutal attack,” Quirk said.

The attack was so severe police said the victim was hospitalized with a fractured hip.

The Oklahoma City Housing Authority turned the video over to investigators but did not respond to News 9 for comment about the suspects or why they were at the complex for seniors.

The victim told police he called 911 and waited two hours for EMSA. According to a statement from EMSA officials, patient privacy laws prevent them from commenting about specific cases but added standard response time for non-life threatening injuries calls is about 25 minutes.

We cannot comment on specific questions related to this call due to patient privacy laws,” EMSA said in a statement. “The EMSA response time standard in Oklahoma City for life-threatening Priority 1 calls is 10:59 and 24:59 for non-life-threatening Priority 2 calls. The prioritization of a 9-1-1 call is based on established dispatch protocol. The week of August 7th, 2022, EMSA averaged a 12:02 response time for Priority 1 calls and a 19:07 response time for Priority 2 calls. Extreme system demand, staffing shortages, and extended hospital bed delays are all factors that currently impact EMSA response times on any given day. There are calls where EMSA medics arrive later than we would like. It’s important to note most late calls, especially ones with long waits, are categorized as Priority 2 non-life-threatening emergency calls.”

Police believe the video will lead them to the attackers.