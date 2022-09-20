EMSA Responds To Heat-Related Illness Calls Amid Searing Weather

Monday, September 19th 2022, 7:36 pm

By: Chris Yu

The Emergency Medical Services Authority said its crews responded to two suspected heat-related illness calls in the Oklahoma City area Monday, one of which led to a transport to the hospital.

The news came a day after paramedics responded to nine suspected heat-related illness calls in the OKC area, most of which were at the Oklahoma State Fair, according to EMSA spokesperson Adam Paluka.

Two of those calls led to patients being taken to the hospital. As a result, EMSA issued its fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year Sunday.

To stay safe in the searing weather, EMSA advises people to drink water or electrolyte-replacement drinks several hours before being out in the heat for an extended amount of time.

State fair patrons should also avoid alcohol and caffeine when being exposed to the summer heat, and wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Furthermore, EMSA recommends people to use a “buddy system” when working outdoors, check on elderly neighbors and keep a cell phone on hand at all times.

With temperatures reaching well into the mid-90s on Monday, Amber Perras and her husband, Stephen, took plenty of precautions while they visited the Oklahoma State Fair.

Amber used an umbrella and wore an electric fan shaped like a pair of headphones around her neck. In addition, she carried a large jug of lemonade. Meanwhile, their 2-year-old daughter, sat in a covered stroller.

"Little one's got a little spray bottle fan," said Stephen Perras. "Staying on top of the liquids, taking breaks whenever we need to, sitting down in the shade and going inside the buildings and sitting in the AC."

Health is extra important for the Perras family, given that they are expecting another child.

"My wife's a couple weeks pregnant right now, so we know there's some things that she can't do," Stephen Perras said. "So do a lot of breaks. But as soon as one of us starts to feel a little bit tired, a little bit pale in the face, we go, and we take a seat."

"Best way to do it is go down the street and then every time you see a building, go inside it," Amber Perras said.