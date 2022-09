Monday, September 19th 2022, 6:33 pm

By: News 9

Man Shot 12 Times Following Argument In NE OKC

Oklahoma City police said a man was shot 12 times during an argument Monday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Northeast 39th Street and Dungee Boulevard.

Authorities said the victim is alive and in the hospital.

The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene.

