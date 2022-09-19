Sassy Mama: Chocolate Biscuits

Monday, September 19th 2022, 5:28 pm

By: News 9

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, cooking expert Sassy Mama shares a recipe for chocolate biscuits.





Chocolate Biscuits

English shortbread cookie

ingredients

2 cups self-rising flour

1/3 cup +1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 cup + 2 tablespoon butter, room temperature

½ cup caster sugar





Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat together the butter and caster sugar until it is fluffy.

Slowly add the cocoa powder and flour into butter mixture. Continue to mix until all the dry ingredients are mixed in.

Use a small cookie scoop to add small balls of dough onto the baking sheet. Use a fork dipped in sugar to press into the cookie.

Bake for six minutes at 375 degrees, and reduce the heat to 350 and bake for 10 minutes. Cookies are not supposed to be chewy.

Remove from the oven and cool. Store in an airtight container.