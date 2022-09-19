Sassy Mama: Drop Scones

Monday, September 19th 2022, 5:25 pm

By: News 9

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, cooking expert Sassy Mama shares a recipe for drop scones.





ingredients

4 teacups flour*

4 tablespoons castor sugar

2 teacups milk*

2 eggs

2 teaspoon bicarbonate soda (baking soda)

3 teaspoon cream of tartar

2 tablespoon melted butter





*1 teacup = a little less than ¾ cup





Directions

Beat the eggs, sugar and ½ of the milk with a whisk. Whisk in the flour, baking soda and cream of tartar into the egg mixture.

Fold in the butter. Heat a skillet on medium heat, brush with butter and add a dollop of the batter to the hot skillet. Cook like you would a pancake.

Flip and continue to cook. Serve with marmalade or syrup.