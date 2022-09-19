Sassy Mama: Drop Scones

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, cooking expert Sassy Mama shares a recipe for drop scones.
ingredients
4 teacups flour*
4 tablespoons castor sugar
2 teacups milk*
2 eggs
2 teaspoon bicarbonate soda (baking soda)
3 teaspoon cream of tartar
2 tablespoon melted butter
*1 teacup = a little less than ¾ cup
Directions
Beat the eggs, sugar and ½ of the milk with a whisk. Whisk in the flour, baking soda and cream of tartar into the egg mixture.
Fold in the butter. Heat a skillet on medium heat, brush with butter and add a dollop of the batter to the hot skillet. Cook like you would a pancake.
Flip and continue to cook. Serve with marmalade or syrup.