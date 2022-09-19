Edmond Police: Man Who Allegedly Held Woman, Child Hostage Told Police To Kill Him

Monday, September 19th 2022, 12:37 pm

By: News 9

The Edmond Police Department released new information Monday on a weekend hostage situation.

Officers responded to an apartment complex around 4 p.m. Sunday near Danforth Road and North Boulevard where a man armed with a weapon told them he was holding his 3-year-old child and the child's mother hostage.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Christopher Edwards, allegedly intended to kill the woman if officers did not kill him.

Officials said Edwards was hanging out of an apartment when he told negotiators to "pull the trigger." At another point, they said Edwards told them he killed the woman and that the child was upset as a result.

Just before 5 p.m., authorities said Edwards exited the apartment, brandishing a knife, but officers shot Edwards with a non-lethal beanbag round. He was arrested on the spot.

The woman and child were found without physical harm inside the apartment's bathroom.

Edwards was medically cleared, transported and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. He is facing two kidnapping complaints, one assault with a deadly weapon complaint and a complaint of obstruction.







